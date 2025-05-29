DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The U.S. flag was hoisted Thursday outside of the long-shuttered ambassador’s residence in Damascus, in a signing of growing ties between Washington and the new Syrian government.
The U.S. ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, who has also been appointed special envoy to Syria, arrived to inaugurate the residence, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.