KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted Ukraine for a second consecutive night, killing at least seven people and injures dozens, officials said early Sunday.
The attack took place on the third day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month which have so far failed to produce a ceasefire.
