MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities.

Federal prosecutors charged Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan via complaint in April with concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction. A grand jury affirmed the charges in an indictment after convening Tuesday to determine whether there was enough probable cause to continue the case.

FBI agents arrested Dugan at the Milwaukee County courthouse a week after authorities said she directed Eduardo Flores-Ruiz out a back door in her courtroom after learning immigration agents were in the courthouse searching for him. According to court documents, Flores-Ruiz illegally reentered the U.S. after being deported in 2013.