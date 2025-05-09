1 of 4

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, right, and President of China Xi Jinping talk during a dinner on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation for heads of foreign delegations in the Grand Palace at the Kremlin in Moscow, Thursday, May 8, 2025, ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Sergey Bobylev/Photo host agency RIA Novosti via AP)