MILWAUKEE (AP) — FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday that a Wisconsin county judge accused of helping a man avoid immigration enforcement has been arrested.
Patel made the announcement in a post on X and said his office believes Judge Hannah Dugan "intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse.”
Patel identified the subject as Eduardo Flores Ruiz and said Dugan’s actions allowed Ruiz to evade arrest.
