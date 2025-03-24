Louis DeJoy, the head of the U.S. Postal Service, resigned on Monday after nearly five years in the position.
He said in a statement that he told the Postal Service Board of Governors that Monday would be his last day on the job. DeJoy had said in February that he had intended to step down but hadn’t set a date. Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take on the role until the Board names a permanent replacement.
