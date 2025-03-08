BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Heavy rains unleashed a landslide in southwest Colombia, killing at least one person, officials said Saturday. Three other people were missing.

The victim was dragged away in his vehicle by Friday's landslide, according to Nicolás Toro, mayor of the town of Pasto, who spoke with El Contraste Noticias, a local news site.

Before the body was found on Saturday, the National Risk Management Unit had said that four people were missing and 38 others were rescued. It noted that the landslide affected more than 200 people overall and damaged 65 homes.

Heavy machinery worked to reopen the affected roads and restore water service, which was suspended in a popular tourist area near La Cocha lagoon.