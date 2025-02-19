MILAN (AP) — Italian prosecutors on Wednesday said they are seeking to have a tax evasion investigation against Google dropped after the tech giant agreed to pay a 326 million euro ($340 million) settlement.

Milan prosecutors had opened an investigation against Google for failure to pay taxes on earnings in Italy from 2015-2019. The investigation focused on revenues from the sale of advertising, and cited the presence of servers and other infrastructure in Italy.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tech giant Google previously paid over $1 billion to French authorities to settle a years-long dispute over allegations of tax fraud.