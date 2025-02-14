KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kyiv region during the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

Radiation levels have not increased, Zelenskyy and the U.N. atomic agency said.

The drone strike damaged the structure and started a fire, which has been put out, Zelenskyy said.