MOSCOW (AP) — Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency expert who faced Bitcoin fraud charges in the United States, returned to Russia on Thursday after being freed in a swap that saw Moscow release American Marc Fogel, Russian news agency reported.
Alexander Vinnik arrived in Moscow on a flight from Turkey, where he was flown after being released from custody in California, Russia’s state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies reported, citing his lawyer.
