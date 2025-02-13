TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one person and left 10 others hospitalized, fire authorities said.
The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 10 people who were hospitalized, four had no vital signs, authorities said.
