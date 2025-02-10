CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it has suspended its humanitarian operations in the stronghold of Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they detained eight more U.N. staffers, affecting the response to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

In a statement, the U.N. said the “extraordinary” decision to pause all operations and programs in northern Saada province was due to lack of “necessary security conditions and guarantees.”

The rebels in recent months have detained dozens of U.N. staffers, as well as individuals associated with aid groups, civil society and the once-open U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital.

The U.N. statement said the pause in operations is meant to give the Houthis and the world body time to “arrange the release of arbitrarily detained U.N. personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support” in rebel-held areas.

It said the latest detained U.N. staffers included six working in Saada, on Yemen’s northern border with Saudi Arabia, impacting the U.N.’s ability to operate.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians. The Iranian-backed Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they took control of Sanaa and most of the north.

The rebels have imprisoned thousands of people during the war. In recent months, they intensified their crackdown on dissent, including recently sentencing 44 people to death.