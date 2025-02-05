NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — A suspect in the shooting at an Ohio warehouse that killed one person and wounded five was arrested Wednesday morning in Columbus, authorities said.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Dan Deville said Bruce Reginald Foster III was located in an apartment and arrested around 10 a.m.

“Normally what we prefer to do is have people come out and surrender to us,” Deville said. “He refused to come out. Our guys did have to make entry.”

Foster was turned over to police in New Albany, where the shooting took place Tuesday night.

Four patients from the shooting were being treated at Mount Carmel East Hospital, but their conditions are not able to be publicly disclosed, hospital system spokesperson Mellissa Gallagher said Wednesday afternoon.

There were no reports of any kind of confrontation or dispute that would have prompted the shooting, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a news conference. He said investigators did not have a motive.

Foster had been at work “for some time” before the shooting, which happened about 10:30 p.m., Jones said.

All of the victims also worked at the facility, Jones said. The person who was killed died in the building.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Jones said.

Licking County court records did not immediately list a defense attorney for the aggravated murder case opened under Foster’s name. Two possible phone numbers for Foster or a relative were not working Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, Jones said.

Jones earlier described the shooting as a “targeted type of attack.”

A message seeking comment was sent to the company Wednesday morning. New Albany is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of downtown Columbus.

“Our community is heartbroken,” said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding.