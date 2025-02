LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first televised award of the 2025 Grammy Awards went to Doechii for best rap album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal."

The tears were immediate. “This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill —" said, said, cutting herself off. "Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii.”

It was Doechii's first Grammy. Her heartfelt speech came after the show opened with several references to the Los Angeles-area wildfires that have devastated the city but put the spotlight on the city's resiliency. The Grammys kicked off Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in high spirits, drawing attention to first responders and the resilience of the music community.

Host Trevor Noah's opening speech was dedicated to those affected by the fires, promising a show that not only celebrates them, but one that also celebrates "the city that brought us so much of that music.” The Grammys have also allotted ad time to be used by local businesses affected by the fires.

On a stage set up to look like the mountains of Los Angeles, the LA born-and-raised Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas performed her hit “Birds of a Feather.” It was one of a number of ways the show seeks to salute the city. “We love you LA,” she told the crowd at the end of the set.

The show kicked off with a powerful opening performance of Randy Newman's “I Love L.A.” by Dawes — whose members were directly affected by the Eaton fire — backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

Later, Sabrina Carpenter launched into a medley of her biggest singles of the last year — a jazzy rendition of “Espresso” into “Please, Please, Please,” with a brief “Espresso” reprise. The jokes were many and released right out of the gate. She attempted to stand in the spotlight as it missed her; a stage riser “accidentally” lowered her out of view. Then she did a quick costume change, into a kind of conservative burlesque and the songs took their original shape.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith led the crowd in a short singalong of their hit “Under the Bridge,” reminding the crowd to “support their friends and neighbors as they rebuild their lives,” said Kiedis. Then they presented the best pop vocal album award to Carpenter for “Short n' Sweet.”

“I really wasn’t expecting this,” she said. “This is, woo, my first Grammy so I’m going to cry.” (She’s now won two, but the earlier award was handed out a pre-telecast ceremony that many artists don’t attend.)

First time winners were abundant

An exciting, early theme of the 67th Grammy Awards? First time winners.

During Sunday’s Premiere Ceremony, a pre-telecast show hosted by songwriter Justin Tranter, some of the biggest names in pop like Carpenter and Charli xcx won their first Grammys, as did Música Mexicana star Carin León, French metal band Gojira and country folk artist Sierra Ferrell.

They weren’t the only ones: Veterans took home trophies, as did former President Jimmy Carter. He won a posthumous Grammy Award for narrating “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” recordings from his final Sunday School lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia. It was his fourth Grammy win.

The first award of the day, best pop solo performance, was given to Carpenter for “Espresso.” It is her first Grammy win.

Soon afterward, Charli xcx also won her first two Grammys, in the best pop dance recording category for “Von Dutch” and best dance/electronic album for “BRAT.”

Amy Allen won the songwriter of the year, non-classical, a Grammy category that has only existed for three years. She is the first woman to ever win. Tobias Jesso Jr. won in 2023 and Theron Thomas won in 2024.

“The child in me ... is screaming and crying and laughing at the absurdity of this moment,” Allen started her speech. “We are the engine that fuels the entire music industry,” she said of songwriters past and present.

Ferrell won her first Grammys for Americana performance, Americana roots song, Americana album, and American roots performance. She pulled an acceptance speech out of scepter. “Honestly this is kind of hilarious,” she joked after returning to the stage for a third time. “Yikes!” she started her fourth acceptance speech.

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and other music giants recognized

Leading nominee Beyoncé won her first award of the day for her song featuring Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted.” It took home the country duo/group performance during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, where a whopping 85 awards will be handed out. It marks Beyoncé’s first win in a country category.

Kenrick Lamar’s ubiquitous “Not Like Us” was an early winner, receiving trophies for music video, rap song and rap performance. It marks his seventh time winning in the latter category.

The Beatles’ “Now and Then,” which used AI technology, took home best rock performance. Sean Lennon accepted the award on behalf of his father John Lennon. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s the best band of all time,” he said of the Beatles. “Play the Beatles’ music for your kids. I feel like the world can’t afford to forget.”

Who's nominated at the 2025 Grammys

Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11 thanks to her acclaimed “Cowboy Carter” album, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Since 2023 she's also been the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career.

Is it finally her time to take home the top prize? If she wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century.

She capitalized on the Grammys spotlight by announcing her Cowboy Carter Tour late Saturday on Instagram and her website. No details on when it will start or which cities she'll visit were included, but the posts created an immediate frenzy.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx follow with seven nominations.

Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

