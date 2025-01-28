GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese security forces on Tuesday tried to slow the advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who say they have captured Goma after entering eastern Congo's largest city, as U.N. officials reported violence, looting and bodies in the streets.

The officials said hospitals are overwhelmed in Goma, a regional trade and humanitarian hub that is now a refuge for hundreds of thousands fleeing gunfire and shelling in the major escalation of one of Africa’s longest conflicts. The violence echoed far from Goma as protesters in the country's capital attacked at least 10 embassies, including those of France and the U.S., which urged citizens to leave the city.

Congo’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the protesters’ damage to embassies were “sincerely regrettable incidents.” She said Congo respects the principles governing diplomatic relations, and reassured country that the government "has taken all necessary measures to ensure the protection of the accredited diplomatic missions" in the country.

The M23 rebels are one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the conflict-battered North Kivu province — which includes Goma — rich in minerals critical to much of the world’s technology.

United Nations official says reports of rapes, looting

There were reports of gender-based violence and rape committed by fighters, looting of property, including a humanitarian warehouse, and humanitarian and health facilities being hit in the city, U.N. humanitarian affairs office spokesman Jens Laerke said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

“The humanitarian situation in and around Goma remains extremely worrying, and this morning (there were) heavy small arms fire and mortar fire across the city and the presence of many dead bodies in the streets,” said Laerke, adding that hospitals are “struggling to manage the influx of wounded people.”

Many continued to flee across the border into Rwanda, braving gunfire and heavy rains and caught in between shootouts on both sides from the Congolese soldiers and the rebels.

“What we want is this war to come to an end,” said Christian Bahati, a Congolese teacher among hundreds now sheltering in the Rwandan town of Gisenyi. “You can see the level of frustration. Congolese people are victims, but now they find themselves seeking refuge from the aggressor.”

Growing ange

r in the far-away capital

Dozens of demonstrators, meanwhile, looted and set fires to parts of at least 10 foreign embassy buildings far off in the capital, Kinshasa, including those of Rwanda, U.S., France, Belgium and Kenya.

The protesters demanded that the international community condemn Rwanda over its role in the conflict. “We denounce the hypocrisy of the international community,” said Timothée Tshishimbi, one of the protesters. “They must tell Rwanda to stop this adventure.”

The attacks were condemned by the respective countries as well as the Congolese government, which said it has reinforced the security at the embassies.

Several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and France have condemned Rwanda for the rebel advance. The African Union Peace and Security Council demanded the M23 and other rebel groups “immediately and unconditionally withdraw and cease their attacks and permanently disband and lay down their arms.”

M23 rebels emboldened, plan to set up administration in Goma

It was unclear how much of Goma is controlled by the M23 rebels, though analysts say they are more emboldened than in 2012 when they temporarily took over the city before being forced to pull out under international pressure.

They resurfaced in late 2021 with increasing support from Rwanda, according to Congo’s government and U.N. experts. Rwanda has denied such support although U.N. experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo.

“Since morning, we have heard bomb explosions and crackling bullets,” Sam Luwawa, a resident of Goma, said of the fighting in the city. “So far we cannot say who really controls the city.”

Seventeen peacekeepers and foreign soldiers have been killed in the fighting, according to U.N. and army officials.

Manzi Ngarambe, a representative for the M23 diaspora, told the AP that the group is in control of Goma and plans to set up an administration in the city so people can continue living normal lives and displaced people can return home.

“There will be no bloodbath, we want to live in peace,” Ngarambe said. “Right now we’re going to tell our people all over the world (to) go back home.”

Ngarambe said they would be willing to sit at the table with Congolese officials and denied that they were being supported by Rwanda.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said that Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi “will have to accept talks with M23 to end the situation once and for all."

Rwanda's goal in Congo is to protect its borders against attacks, army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronald Rwivanga told the AP, adding that appropriate measures would be “all-encompassing,” including the use of water, air and land defense.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame recently accused Congo of enlisting Hutu rebels and former militiamen that it blames for the 1994 genocide.

“The very people who murdered people here in Rwanda still exist, are still armed, are still practicing the ideology of genocide in our neighborhood, in eastern Congo … supported by government … on the watch of this international community,” Kagame said earlier this month while meeting with diplomats.

A dire humanitarian situation, risk of regional war

The humanitarian situation in Goma “is extremely, extremely worrying,” Bruno Lemarquis, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Congo, told reporters in a video news conference on Monday.

Several shells struck the Charité Maternelle Hospital in central Goma, “killing and injuring civilians, including newborns and pregnant women,” Lemarquis said on Monday, describing active combat zones in all areas of the city.

Aid groups are unable to reach displaced people who rely on them for food and other necessities.

“Key roads surrounding Goma are blocked, and the city’s airport can no longer be used for evacuation and humanitarian efforts. Power and water have reportedly been cut to many areas of the city,” said David Munkley, head of operations in eastern Congo for the Christian aid group World Vision.

Some analysts worry about the risk of a regional war if peace efforts led by Kenya fail. Past attempts at dialogue between Congolese and Rwandan leaders have failed, including in December when the meeting of the two leaders was canceled.

Congo might seek support from countries like South Africa — whose troops are among foreign militaries in Congo — while Rwanda might be motivated to continue backing the M23 rebels, said Murithi Mutiga, program director for Africa at the Crisis Group.

“The risk of a regional confrontation has never been higher,” Mutiga said.

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Christina Malkia and Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, Sam Mednick in Jerusalem, Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, Ignatius Ssuuna in Gisenyi, Rwanda, Nayara Batschke in Santiago, Chile, and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.