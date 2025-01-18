DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man fatally shot two prominent hard-line judges in Iran's capital Saturday in a rare attack targeting the judiciary, state media reported.
The judges, clerics Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, both died in the shooting, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. A bodyguard for one of the judges also was wounded.
The gunman later killed himself, IRNA said.
Razini was once targeted in a failed assassination attempt in 1999.
Both judges were known for prosecuting and giving harsh sentences to activists over the past decades.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.