DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man fatally shot two prominent hard-line judges in Iran's capital Saturday in a rare attack targeting the judiciary, state media reported.

The judges, clerics Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, both died in the shooting, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. A bodyguard for one of the judges also was wounded.

The gunman later killed himself, IRNA said.

Razini was once targeted in a failed assassination attempt in 1999.

Both judges were known for prosecuting and giving harsh sentences to activists over the past decades.