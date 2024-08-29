BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top diplomat on Thursday ramped up pressure on Ukraine’s international backers to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they provide the conflict-ravaged country to allow its armed forces to strike targets inside Russia.

The U.S. restricts the use of long-range ballistic missiles it provides to Ukraine and some EU members also limit the use of their weapons. Ukraine is desperate to target airfields and other military installations inside Russia that are used to stage attacks on its armed forces and civilians.

“We need to lift restrictions on the use of weaponry against Russian military targets, in accordance with international law,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as the bloc’s foreign ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The weaponry that we are providing to Ukraine has to have full use, and the restrictions have to be lifted in order for the Ukrainians to be able to target the places where Russia is bombing them. Otherwise, the weaponry is useless,” Borrell told reporters.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Borrell condemned Russia’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. “Russia wants to bomb a European country into full capitulation,” he said.

Kuleba said that Ukraine’s backers would only have themselves to blame if Russia wins.

“The success of Russia depends on one thing: on the preparedness of partners to make bold decisions. If decisions are taken, Ukraine is successful on the ground. If they are not taken, then do not complain on Ukraine, complain on yourself,” he said.

Kuleba insisted that Ukraine only wants to attack “legitimate military targets” inside Russia.

“If we are supplied a sufficient amount of missiles, if we are allowed to strike, we will significantly decrease the capacity of Russia to inflict damage on our critical infrastructure and we will improve the situation of our forces on the ground,” he said.

He also urged the West to make good on promises to quickly send military support to Ukraine.

“We pay for all these delays, with the damage and loss of lives,” he said. Kuleba called in particular for the rapid delivery of Patriot air defense systems.

He urged “all countries who pledged to deliver Patriot systems months ago to finally deliver them. They are there, they are ready for delivery. What is lacking is just the final go, the greenlight to do it.”

Ukraine said last month that it needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to fully defend its airspace and protect the country from Russian missile attacks.