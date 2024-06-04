1 of 2

This undated photo issued on Tuesday June 4, 2024 by the Ministry of Defence shows Household Cavalry horses Quaker, left, and Vida during their recovery. The five military horses that bolted and injured themselves as they ran loose through central London in April are all expected to return to duty, the British Army said Tuesday June 4, 2024, with three of them already back to work. (Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright via AP)