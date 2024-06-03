7 of 7

A women removes the utensils from her house submerged with floodwaters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)