SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media are reporting the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks since 2019.

Yonhap news agency reported Thursday that the trilateral summit among South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take place in Seoul on Monday.

Other South Korean media have carried similar reports citing South Korea's presidential office.

Since their inaugural stand-alone trilateral summit in 2008, the three Asian countries were supposed to hold such a meeting among their leaders each year. But the summit has been suspended since 2019.