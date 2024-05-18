1 of 7

A police forensic officer inspects the entrance of the Harry Winston jewelry after a robbery in Paris, Saturday, May 18, 2024. French police investigators were hunting Saturday for armed robbers on motorbikes who hit a jewelry store on one of Paris' poshest streets, and media reports said the target was the exclusive Harry Winston boutique, self-described "Jeweler to the Stars." (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)