Employees try to give directions to passengers crowded at the entrance to the platforms, at Sants train station in Barcelona, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Catalonia's commuter rail service said it was forced to shut down several train lines due to the robbery of copper cables from an installation near Barcelona. Potentially thousands of voters had trouble reaching their polling stations after Catalonia's commuter rail service had to shut down several train lines due to what officials said was the robbery of copper cables from an installation near Barcelona. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)