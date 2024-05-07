3 of 12

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a toast at a state dinner hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron put trade disputes and Ukraine-related diplomatic efforts on top of the agenda for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in France for a two-day state visit opening his European tour. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)