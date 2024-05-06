4 of 4

Chinese President Xi Jinping, second left, presents to French President Emmanuel Macron gifts laid out on the table, as their wives China's Peng Liyuan, left, and the French President's wife Brigitte Macron look on during a gifts exchange at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 6, 2024. China's President Xi Jinping is in France for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and diplomatic efforts to convince Beijing to use its influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)