3 of 6

This aerial view looking south shows northbound traffic on Interstate 95 backed up as demolition crews work to finish removing the Fairfield Avenue bridge over Interstate 95, Saturday, May 4, 2024 in Norwalk, Conn. Crews are expected to finish removing the bridge by Sunday morning, and road repairs will be made. The tanker truck burst into flames under the overpass after colliding with two other vehicles Thursday. The cause remains under investigation. (Kevin Coughlin / All Island Aerial via AP)