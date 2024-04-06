3 of 7

In this grab taken from a video released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, April 6, 2024, a Russian Emergency Ministry worker carries a dog during an evacuation of local residents, after a part of a dam burst causing flooding, in Orsk, Russia. Floods hit a city in the Ural Mountains areas after a river dam burst there, prompting evacuations of hundreds of people, local authorities said. The dam breach in Orsk, a city less than 20 kilometers north of Russia's border with Kazakhstan, occurred on Friday night, according to Orsk mayor Vasily Kozupitsa. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)