This framegrab from video shows a suspected hostage-taker surrendering to police after a tense hours-long standoff in the central Dutch town of Ede, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dutch police have detained a man who walked out of a nightclub where hostages were being held after a tense hours-long standoff. They said on X that the last hostage has been released and one person was arrested. The man walked out of the club before being ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. (AP Photo)