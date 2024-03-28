2 of 2

FILE - Guests throw roses into the Seine river after French President Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath near the Pont de Bezons Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Colombes, near Paris. Emmanuel Macron becomes the first French president to commemorate the brutal repression of an Oct 17, 1961 demonstration during which at least 120 Algerians were killed during a protest to support Algerian independence. French lawmakers on Thursday March 28, 2024 condemned an infamous 1961 police crackdown on Algerian protesters in Paris as a "bloody and murderous repression," marking another step in the country's recognition of the massacre that authorities sought to cover up for decades. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, Pool, File)