1 of 2

FILE - Alessandro Michele poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2022. The flamboyant former designer of Gucci Alessandro Michele has been named the new creative director at storied Roman luxury house Valentino, following the sudden departure last week of Pierpaolo Piccioli after 25 years. Valentino confirmed the move in a statement Thursday March 28, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)