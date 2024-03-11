8 of 9

A woman points to the name of a train bombing victim at a memorial inside Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 11, 2024. Victims of terror attacks are a symbol of the constant need to guard freedom and the rule of law against threats, Spain’s King Felipe VI said Monday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Europe’s deadliest terror attack. March 11 was chosen as a day of continent-wide commemoration of terrorism victims after the train bombing in the Spanish capital on March 11, 2004 that killed nearly 200 people. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)