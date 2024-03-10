3 of 7

Tourists dine in a restaurant as an image of the Holy Christ of the Blood carried by worshippers is reflected on the window during a procession asking for rain through the streets of downtown Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 9, 2024. A religious procession organised by the Brotherhoods of the Archdiocese of Barcelona marched through downtown asking for rain coinciding with just the rainiest day of the year. Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia declared a drought emergency for the area of around 6 million people including the city of Barcelona. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)