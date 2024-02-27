5 of 6

Britain's Queen Camilla attends the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England, on Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)