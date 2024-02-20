SINGAPORE (AP) — The Singapore Airshow – Asia’s largest – kicks off Tuesday with an array of aerial displays including some by China’s COMAC C919 narrow-body airliner.

It’s the first time Singapore has opened the event to the public since 2020, when a scaled-down version went ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting.

The biennial show comes as Asia’s aviation sector is taking off following the hard years of the pandemic, when many countries in the region closed their borders to most international travel.

Subhas Menon, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, said that this year's show was “back in full swing” with over 1,000 exhibitors.

“The Singapore Airshow is a good opportunity for exhibitors to show off the direction they’re going, in terms of technology like autonomous vehicles and so forth,” Menon said in an interview Tuesday.

He said passenger loads in the region are nearly back to pre-COVID levels, and that Asia Pacific is expected to account for 50% of the growth in air travel demand this year.

But even as the aviation sector bounces back, the industry faces a broader supply chain crunch, with parts and plane shortages and shortages of personnel, from air crews to pilots.

“Supply chain issues are definitely affecting the timely delivery of aircraft and spares, and that’s one of the reasons why capacity growth is lagging behind traffic growth,” Menon said.

“We do not know when this will ease as it’s related to trade tensions and geopolitical problems that are happening around the world,” he said.

Highlights of this year’s show include an aerial display of China’s C919, a narrow-body airliner developed by the Commercial Aircraft Company of China (COMAC). Airbus will also be showcasing its widebody A350-1000 aircraft.

The C919’s debut at the show is the first time the jet has made a trip outside Chinese territory, though the aircraft performed a fly-past in Hong Kong in December in its its first foray outside of mainland China.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force will deploy an F-15SG fighter jet and an AH-64D Apache helicopter for its aerial display. The U.S. Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress will also make a fly-past on Thursday.

The lineup also includes the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter and the Royal Australian Air Force’s Roulettes. The Indian Air Force’s Sarang aerial display team will showcase its aerial acrobatics.

U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing will not be featuring any passenger jets at the show. The firm is under scrutiny after a midflight blowout of a fuselage panel on one of its 737 Max 9 jets last month.

This year’s airshow is also expected to spotlight sustainable aviation, with Airbus using sustainable aviation fuel for the A350-1000 aircraft in its aerial display.

Hyundai’s U.S.-based Supernal unit, which specializes in advanced mobility aircraft such as air taxis, is also an exhibitor in this year’s airshow.

The event, which runs from Feb. 20 to 25, is expected to draw more than 50,000 visitors. Over 1,000 companies from over 50 countries are participating.