Civil defence and rescue workers remove rubbles from a building that was attacked Wednesday night by an Israeli airstrike, in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The airstrike killed and injured several people and child, Lebanon's state news agency reported. The attack is a major escalation along the already tense Lebanon-Israel border and came hours after another attack in a southern Lebanese village killed a woman and her two sons. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)