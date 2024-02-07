1 of 10

Visitors admire a massive, 13-meter (yard) replica of the statue Roman Emperor Constantine commissioned for himself after 312 AD that was built using 3D technology from scans of the nine giant original marble body parts that remain, as it was unveiled in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The imposing figure of a seated emperor, draped in a gilded tunic and holding a scepter and orb, gazing out over his Rome, is located in a side garden of the Capitoline Museums, just around the corner from the courtyard where the original fragments of Constantine's giant feet, hands and head are prime tourist attractions. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)