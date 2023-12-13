DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A somewhat stronger and revamped proposal that calls for an eventual end to fossil fuel use was presented early Wednesday to negotiators at the United Nations climate summit known as COP28, after the conference presidency's initial document angered many countries by avoiding decisive calls for action on curbing warming.

The new compromise doesn't specifically use the language of calling for a “phase-out" of fossil fuels, which more than 100 nations had pleaded for. Instead, it calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” in a way that gets the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050, with extra urgency for emission-slashing this decade. It calls on the world to peak its ever-growing carbon pollution by the year 2025.

Intensive sessions with all sorts of delegates went well into the small hours of Wednesday morning. Then, the United Arab Emirates-led presidency presented delegates from nearly 200 nations a new central document — called the global stocktake — just after sunrise in a city built by oil revenue. It's the third version presented in about two weeks.

The aim of the global stocktake is to help nations align their national climate plans with the Paris agreement. Earth is on its way to smashing the record for hottest year, endangering human health and leading to ever more costly and deadly extreme weather.

Nations were given a few hours to look at what COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber and his team produced. They'll then meet in a session that could lead to its adoption or could send negotiators back for more work.

Some of the language that most upset nations calling for dramatic action to address climate change was altered in the new draft. Options that had previously been presented as an optional “could” changed to a bit more directing “calls on all parties to."

After a quick de-brief, Union of Concerned Scientists climate and energy policy director Rachel Cleetus said it was “definitely an improvement” over earlier versions that environmental advocacy groups like hers massively criticized.

Other documents presented before sunrise Wednesday addressed, somewhat, the sticky issues of money to help poorer nations adapt to global warming and emit less carbon and how countries should adapt. Many financial issues are supposed to be hammered out over the next two years at upcoming climate conferences in Azerbaijan and Brazil. The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that developing nations need $194-366 billion per year to help adapt to a warmer and wilder world.

“Overall, I think this is a stronger text than the prior versions we have seen,” said U.N. Foundation senior adaptation adviser Cristina Rumbaitis del Rio. “But it falls short in mobilizing the financing needed to meet those targets.”

“If we can’t agree on a strong signal on adaptation, where do we go from here?” said Emilie Beauchamp of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, adding that the text on adaptation didn’t meet its goal. "Instead adaptation has been relegated to the broom close of these negotiations.”

The annual conference was supposed to end Tuesday after nearly two weeks of work and speech-making. Instead, negotiators were in closed meetings as they reworked the cornerstone document that flopped a day earlier.

Oil, gas and coal are the major drivers of warming that pushed Earth to what will be its hottest year ever recorded, scientists say, with weather extremes like flooding, hurricanes and drought becoming more frequent and deadly. Activists, experts and many nations argued that aggressively curbing fossil fuels is critical to limit warming to the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) called for in the Paris agreement.

The key for the summit is finding language that won't make someone block a deal because a final agreement has to be by consensus. But consensus doesn't require unanimity, and past climate summits have pushed through an agreement over the objections of a nation or two, climate negotiations historian Joanna Depledge of Cambridge University said.

“Overruling is not impossible, just politically very, very risky,” she said.

___

Associated Press journalists Lujain Jo, Joshua A. Bickel, Olivia Zhang, Malak Harb, Bassam Hatoum and David Keyton contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.