Police officers stand by part of a haul of 11 tons of cocaine, displayed in the patio of a police station in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Spanish authorities say that they have confiscated 11 tons of cocaine and arrested 20 people in two different operations against the smuggling of the illegal drugs inside shipping containers. Investigators believe that the criminal organization was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drug from South America. (AP Photo/Paul White)