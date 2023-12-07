KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Authorities in Seychelles declared a state of emergency Thursday after a blast at an explosives store caused “massive damage” in an industrial area also facing flooding amid heavy rainfall, according to the presidency.

The blast happened on Wednesday night in the Providence area of Mahe, the largest and most populous island of the Seychelles.

“Everyone is being asked to stay at home,” the presidency said in a statement. “All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons traveling will be allowed free movement.”

Emergency services were at work in the area, the statement said. There was no immediate word on any casualties from the blast.

Much of East Africa is getting heavy rainfall that has caused deadly flooding in countries ranging from Somalia to Tanzania.