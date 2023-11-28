1 of 3

FILE - Pope Francis smiles as he waves faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Pope Francis cancelled his trip to Dubai for the U.N. climate conference on doctors’ orders. The announcement marked the second time the pope’s frail health had forced the cancellation of a foreign trip: He had to postpone a planned trip to Congo and South Sudan in 2022 because of knee inflammation, though he was able to make the trip earlier this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)