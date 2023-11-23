1 of 3

The scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured, following a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm, Thursday Nov. 23, 2023. Irish police said five people were injured, including three young children, in Dublin in what they termed a “serious public order incident.” Irish media say the five casualties say the incident involved a knife attack. A police spokesperson said the casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children and that they were taken to various hospitals around Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)