FILE - The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A glitch in the network that processes electronic transfers between nearly all U.S. bank accounts has led to delays since Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in settling deposits, some of which remain stalled. TCH, as the company is known, is owned by a group of 22 major banks, including Citibank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)