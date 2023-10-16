5 of 9

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, left, and Szymon Holownia, laders of the Third Way, a coalition of the centrist Poland 2050 party and the agrarian Polish People's Party greet supporters at their electoral headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Poland's election result is on a knife edge as an exit poll says that the governing Law and Justice party won the most votes. Three opposition parties, Civic Coalition, Third Way and the New Left, ran on separate tickets but with the same promises of seeking to oust Law and Justice and restore good ties with the European Union. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)