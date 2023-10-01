1 of 3

Firefighters carry out a covered body on a stretcher after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Oct. 1, 2023. At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on Sunday morning, authorities said, with fears the toll could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris.The fire broke out in the two-storey "Teatre" nightclub, also called "Fonda Milagros", in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain in early hours of the morning. (AP Photo/Alfonso Duran)