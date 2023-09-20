SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters in Bermuda warned Wednesday of dangerous swells and rip currents as Hurricane Nigel spun through open waters in the northern Atlantic.

The Category 1 hurricane was located about 650 miles (1,045 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda. It had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) and was moving north at 18 mph (30 kph).

Bermuda has felt the brunt of three storms in the past month, although none have been a direct hit.

“This has been a very long and relentless hurricane season,” said National Security Minister Michael Weeks.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Nigel has likely reached peak intensity and is expected to start weakening later Wednesday as it moves into cooler waters and encounters strong wind shear.