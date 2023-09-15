8 of 10

Protesters lie in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as part of their program during their global march to end fossil fuel on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Quezon city, Philippines. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)