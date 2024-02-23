NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, adding to the record it set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198 points, or 0.5%, to 39,266 as of 9:59 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Technology stocks led the gains again, including another drive upward from Nvidia. The chipmaker rose 2.7% and crossed $2 trillion in market value for the first time. A day earlier, Nvidia reported blockbuster demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power AI applications.

Earnings remained the big focus. Ticket seller and concert promoter Live Nation jumped 4.2% after beating analyst's revenue forecasts. Sleep Number, which sells beds and bedding products, surged 38% after beating beat Wall Street’s revenue forecasts.

On the losing end, Warner Bros. Discovery fell 12.6% after reporting a bigger loss than Wall Street expected.

Booking.com tumbled 8.7%, dragging other travel-related companies down. The online travel service beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter sales and profit targets but issued a lukewarm forecast that spooked investors.

Outside of earnings, Intuitive Machines, the company that made the first U.S. lunar landing in more than 50 years, rose 18.4%.

Treasury yields slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.30% from 4.33% late Thursday.

Markets were mostly higher in Europe and Asia. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a holiday, a day after they surged to an all-time high.