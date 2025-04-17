Nearly a quarter of Americans in a new Redfin-Ipsos poll say they are canceling plans to buy cars or homes because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Another 32% say they are delaying a major purchase.

On Thursday, the real estate company Zillow reported that U.S. home values are at a standstill during what is ordinarily a popular buying season

The survey also found that 17% of Americans had already made a major purchase earlier than expected or will soon make a major purchase earlier than originally planned because of Trump’s tariff policies.

The poll was conducted April 10-14, following Trump’s enactment of a 10% baseline tariff on all countries and a 145% tax on imports from China.

“Betting markets have the odds of a recession at higher than 50%, which is understandably making people wary of putting a big chunk of their money toward a house or a car,” Redfin Economics Lead Chen Zhao said in a statement Thursday.

“Consumers are tightening their belts because they are rightly nervous about their job security and the prospect of paying more for everyday expenses,” Zhao said.

Many economists, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, expect higher inflation because of the tariffs.

Zhao noted that the uncertainty around Trump’s tariff policies is reducing demand for home purchases but could have one silver lining: home prices could fall.

On Thursday, the real estate company Zillow reported that U.S. home values are at a standstill during what is ordinarily a popular buying season. Home values rose just 0.2% in March — a time that would typically see larger gains. It was the slowest rate of price increases since 2018.

Sellers also cut prices on a record-high 23.5% of Zillow listings — the highest share for any March in seven years.

“Buyers — especially first-time buyers without equity to pour into their down payment — continue to struggle with affordability and now are facing even higher levels of uncertainty,” Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen said in a statement.

Zillow said a mortgage payment on a typical home in March required about 35.3% of a median household income. Financial experts recommend spending no more than 30% of one’s income on housing. To make the recommended 20% down payment to purchase an average U.S. home valued at $361,263, a buyer would need to pay $72,000.

Pending sales in March compared with a year earlier were mostly unchanged, Zillow said, even as more sellers listed their homes. In March, 9% more homes were put on the market compared with a year earlier.

Home sales are typically boosted by low mortgage rates. While the fixed rate on a 30-year-mortgage is now 0.27% lower than it was a year ago, mortgage provider Freddie Mac reported Thursday that 30-year interest rates ticked up 0.21% over the last week and are now 6.83%. Fixed rates for a 15-year mortgage are down 0.36% from a year ago but also increased 0.21% over the past week to 6.03%.