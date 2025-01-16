Mortgage rates have topped 7% for the first time since May, the home loan mortgage corporation Freddie Mac reported Thursday. It’s the fifth consecutive week mortgage rates have increased.

An average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 7.04% — up from 6.93% last week. A year ago, the average was 6.6%.

An average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.28% — up from 6.14% last week. A year ago, the average was 5.76%.

“The underlying strength of the economy is contributing to this increase in rates,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement. “Despite rising rates, Freddie Mac research highlights that consumers can save money if they shop for several different lender quotes.”

The increase in mortgage rates comes as home prices continue to rise. The real estate listing website Redfin said home sale prices are up 5.8% year over year. The median sale price is $379,609, as of Jan. 12.