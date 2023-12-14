The average mortgage rate has dropped to 6.82%, Redfin reported Thursday. It’s the lowest rate since May and the first time the daily rate has fallen below 7% since July.

Mortgage rates reached a 23-year high in October

The news comes one day after the Federal Reserve announced it was holding interest rates steady and would begin lowering them in 2024. Redfin expects mortgage rates to drop into the mid 6% range next year.

Even before the Fed meeting, mortgage rates had been declining from their 2023 peak of 7.79% in October — their highest level in 23 years. After steadily declining over the past seven weeks, the average rate for a 30-year mortgage is now 6.95%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, while the average rate for a 15-year mortgage is 6.38%.

Declining mortgage rates are increasing mortgage purchase applications, Redfin reported Thursday. Applications are up 19% compared with early November, when they had fallen to a three-decade low.

The supply of available homes, however, remains low. The lack of supply has boosted home-sale prices 4.5% over the past year, Redfin said. The median U.S. housing payment is $2,503 as of this past Sunday.