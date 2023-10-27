San Diego is the most expensive place to live in the U.S., according to a new analysis from U.S. News and World Report. Los Angeles ranks second, followed by Honolulu, Miami and Santa Barbara, Calif.

The magazine based its findings on cities’ median gross rent and annual housing costs for homeowners who are paying a mortgage. Eight California cities claimed the top 10 spots, including San Francisco (6th place), Salinas (7th), Santa Rosa (8th) and Vallejo/Fairfield (9th).

New York City falls just outside of the top 10, ranking 11th.

Home prices in San Diego are more than double the national median, costing $920,000, according to U.S. News. The national median is $412,000, according to Redfin. Rents are also high, costing $1,842 monthly. U.S. News and World Report noted that San Diegans are willing to pay a “sunshine tax” for living in a temperate climate nestled next to the Pacific.

Los Angeles is only slightly less expensive. Median home prices are $837,000, according to U.S. News. What’s keeping prices elevated: “The high number of new residents arriving annually, combined with a lack of affordable housing.”

The most expensive places to live stand in stark contrast to the magazine’s list of best places to live. Green Bay, Wis., claimed the top spot for best places offering “the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel.” The median home price in Green Bay is $279,000.